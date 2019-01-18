Appreciation Dinner Celebrates Placer Giving



Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosity has made a positive impact. Last year PCF’s donors made a record $1.47 million in grants that supported a variety of causes, including animal welfare; the visual and performing arts; at-risk youth and seniors in our county; and assistance to disaster relief efforts.

During the program, Placer Community Foundation Board Chair Larry Welch recognized donors and corporate sponsors for entrusting Placer Community Foundation with their giving and for inspiring others to invest in a high quality of life for all. Larry shared that PCF board members Elizabeth Jansen and Paul McKenna transitioned to the Foundation’s Emeritus Board and he spoke about Ruth Burgess, who served on Placer Community Foundation’s Board of Directors for 10 years and passed away in November 2018. Larry said, “We will miss Ruth’s tenacity and passion to support the underserved in our community. We will also miss her as a dear friend.”

CEO Veronica Blake reported on the Community Foundation’s efforts and successes in advocating for affordable housing, noting, “It’s a complex issue that requires listening, compromise and patience. With action comes construction. With construction comes a healthier, connected community.”

Placer Community Foundation’s board and staff have the great pleasure of working with many caring people in our community, and each of our donors have a life story that connects to their philanthropy. Kenneth and Nancy Kahn spoke about how they came to learn about the Community Foundation and establish a Donor Advised Fund. Nancy shared, “Since we no longer have the need for a lot of stuff, we feel it is more important to share with the many in our community who are in need. We have been blessed to have the money available to give back and have been rewarded in many ways by doing this through the people we have met through PCF.”

Tess Bratkovich, a senior at Whitney High School and a member of a Youth FORCE directed by local nonprofit and PCF grantee A Touch of Understanding (ATOU) spoke about her work with the organization. ATOU provides an in-school disability-awareness program and puts on annual outreach activities to raise public awareness of the value and abilities of people with disabilities.

Guests were also introduced to McLaughlin Theatre Company externs A.J. Johnson and Duane Bengco who each performed a song for attendees. Through the externship program, high school and college age youth receive training that increases participants’ esteem and develops young people’s skills and networks to improve their future labor market prospects.

Finally, donors enjoyed a delicious, locally-prepared meal by Chef Laura Kenny of Real Food Catering. The Placer Community Foundation warmly acknowledges the following event sponsors: SAFE Credit Union, Pamela and Alexander Constantino, Justice Keith and Mary Sparks, The law firm of Aronowitz Skidmore Lyon, Carpe Vino, The law firm of Gibson & Tuttle, The law firm of Sinclair, Wilson, Baldo and Chamberlain, and the Allen Feest Kjellberg Group of Morgan Stanley.

Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter.

Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment.

To learn more about establishing charitable funds during your lifetime or through your estate plan, visit PLACERGIVES.ORG, contact Jessica Hubbard at jhubbard@placercf.org, or call (530) 885-4920.