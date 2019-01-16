2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Results

Acknowledgment of Sierra Foothill’s El Dorado AVA’s Capacity to Grow and Produce a Wealth of Wine Varietals

El Dorado County- A strong showing at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition illustrates that El Dorado County AVA is a standout for the diversity of varietals grown and produced in the region at high levels of quality.

Approximately 70 grape varieties are grown in the El Dorado AVA, and the region’s wines garnered five best-of-class designations, 10 double gold medals, and 23 gold medals. El Dorado’s Zinfandels, Grenache Blancs, Tempranillos, Syrahs, Barberas, Viogniers, Malbecs, Petite Sirahs, Mouvedres, Cabernet Francs, and Souzaos all won top-tier awards in all price categories. El Dorado classics, including Dry Rosés, Chardonnays, and Cabernet Sauvignons, also made very respectable showings.

Vineyards began to multiply in the region as early as 1849, as pioneers from all reaches of the globe began to settle here during the gold rush. Multifaceted terrain with elevations from 900 to more than 3,000 feet, several distinct climate zones, and hundreds of micro-climates provide unlimited capacity to work with varieties that fit site-specific conditions. Additionally, El Dorado growers and producers agree that without being tied to the bottom line of one financially successful grape variety, they’re free to trial varieties from classic to obscure.

This year’s top-tier-winning El Dorado AVA wineries include Boeger, Crystal Basin Cellars, Element 79, Everhart, Gwillan Estate, Lava Cap, Lewis Grace, Oakstone Winery, Obscurity Cellars, Perry Creek Winery, Sentivo Vineyards, Shadow Ranch Vineyard, Skinner Vineyards and Winery, and Via Romano Vineyards.

For more information on El Dorado AVA wineries, go to: www.eldoradowines.org.

For more information on El Dorado AVA grape growers go to: www.eldoradograpes.com

