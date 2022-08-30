Civic and City Pride

Roseville, Calif.- On August 26th at 10:00 am, the Roseville 2022 State of the City speech took place at the beautiful and modern West Park High School.

The event was FREE to attend. The State of the City feature Roseville’s Mayor Krista Bernasconi and City Manager Dominick Casey sharing the current success and future outlook for the city. For those who may have been unable to attend, you may watch it below.

2022 Roseville State of the City Address