Civic and City Pride
Roseville, Calif.- On August 26th at 10:00 am, the Roseville 2022 State of the City speech took place at the beautiful and modern West Park High School.
The event was FREE to attend. The State of the City feature Roseville’s Mayor Krista Bernasconi and City Manager Dominick Casey sharing the current success and future outlook for the city. For those who may have been unable to attend, you may watch it below.
2022 Roseville State of the City Address
🌹Why Roseville?
- Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
- Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
- Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
- Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
- FEMA Recognizes Roseville as “Best in the Nation”
- Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
- Top 7 Reasons We Love Roseville
- Entrepreneur Business Accelerator and Incubator
- Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)