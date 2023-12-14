Turn the key to a new beginning

Roseville, Calif.- Hello, dear readers, and welcome to the MagnumOne Realty blog! I’m Julie Jalone, the proud owner of MagnumOne Realty, and I’m thrilled to be your guide on the exciting adventure of homeownership. With over 18 years of experience in the real estate world, I’ve witnessed countless families turn houses into homes, and I’m here to help you do the same.

Your Home, Your Story

Homeownership is more than just a financial investment; it’s the creation of a story. Each home has its unique character, and every family that moves in brings their own flavor. As your real estate partner, I’m committed to helping you find not just any house but the perfect place to build your story, create memories, and share your journey with loved ones.

Why Choose MagnumOne Realty?

Let’s address the elephant in the room: why did I leave the comfort of a big brokerage to start MagnumOne Realty? The answer is simple: I believe in doing things differently. Real estate isn’t just about transactions; it’s about relationships. And that’s where the magic happens.

Front Porch Service

Shasta and Whitney hard at work.

Our motto, “front porch service,” isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s a promise. Your front porch is where you welcome guests, share stories, and create lasting memories. At MagnumOne Realty, we’re bringing back that sense of community and neighborly care to your real estate experience. We’re not just here to find you a house; we’re here to help you unlock the door to a new chapter of your life.

The Heart and Soul of MagnumOne Realty

Here at MagnumOne Realty, we pride ourselves on being a bit quirky, personable, and down-to-earth. We’re not your typical real estate agency, and that’s a good thing! We embrace our unique approach and believe it sets us apart. You’re not just a client; you’re our partner, and we’re invested in your success.

Join Us on This Journey

So, dear readers, whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, a military veteran looking to move, or anyone in between, join us on this journey of unlocking the magic of homeownership. Together, we’ll navigate the twists and turns of the real estate market, find your dream home, and turn the key to a new beginning.

Stay tuned for our upcoming blog posts, where we’ll dive deeper into real estate trends, tips for buyers and sellers, and heartwarming success stories from our clients. Your story begins here at MagnumOne Realty, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

Thanks for joining us, and let’s embark on this exciting adventure together!

Warmest regards,

Julie Jalone

Owner, MagnumOne Realty

Julie Jalone

If you or someone you know is considering buying, please feel free to contact me MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville at (916) 276-6883 and email at [email protected].

We specialize serving the needs of buyers and sellers of homes in the Roseville and Sacramento area including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Sutter and Yuba counties.

DRE# 01418097

related