Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in Downtown

Roseville, CA- The 58th Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade in Downtown Roseville happens this Saturday, November 23 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

A family-friendly experience for all ages in Roseville scheduled to include a colorful parade of dance teams, horses, floats, craft booths, food and much more!

Santa Claus

North Pole communications indicate Santa Claus may also be in Roseville at the same time as the parade.

Weather

Tomorrow morning’s weather in Roseville is forecast to be sunny and cool with temps expected in the 50’s and 60’s during the parade.

Grab the kids and head to downtown Roseville to kick off the holiday season with what will certainly be a memorable experience.

See ya there!