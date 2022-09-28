Volunteers wanted for trash and debris removal project

Roseville, Calif. – Join the Valley Foothill Watersheds Collaborative (VFWC) and the City of Roseville as a volunteer to help restore Secret Ravine, a favorite local creek.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 March 7th from 9am – 12:00 noon watershed stewards including will lead a trash removal project along a section of Secret Ravine located behind the United Artist Theater in Roseville. This event is coordinated as part of the City of Roseville’s Adopt-A-Creek Program. It is part of a series of planned watershed restoration projects throughout the City annually during the months of Oct., Nov., Feb., Mar., and Apr.

Check-in location

The volunteer check in and meeting location is behind the United Artist theaters at 520 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, CA 95661. Go to the bottom of the sloping parking lot.

What to wear: Long pants, t-shirt/camping shirt (long sleeve is preferable) you may want to layer, hat and waterproof boots/waders or water shoes are helpful but not required. Wear closed toed shoes that you don’t mind getting wet and or muddy.

Weather Forecast: Sunny with temps in the 70’s giving way to the upper 80’s.

What to bring: Sunscreen, sunglasses, reusable water bottle, and work gloves if you have them.

The Release of Liability Waiver will be emailed to you in advance.

Please share this information with your friends, family neighbors and if you can’t join us this Saturday check back for information on another upcoming event.

About Valley Foothill Watersheds Collaborative

The Valley Foothill Watersheds Collaborative is a regional partnership that shares expertise from nonprofit, government, and private organizations to help implement priority projects for watershed health. We will help nonprofit, government, and private partners connect to pooled services and resources for project planning, funding, volunteers, integrating related projects, and outreach.