Launching at the Capitol in Sacramento

Sacramento, CA- COVID-19 is the official cause of more than 4,000 daily American deaths, one every 21 seconds. Beyond the tragic loss of life of so many fellow Americans, COVID is highlighting the poor health and rampant pre-existing chronic health conditions of the American people. We as a nation are not preventing the preventable. Most of these chronic illnesses and deaths are preventable through healthy lifestyles and natural medicine.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, 9:30 AM, The Walk to Optimize America’s Health (WOAH) will be launched from California’s Capitol in Sacramento as a massive grassroots effort to educate and influence the Biden Administration, public policy at every level, and the American people of the effectiveness of preventive immune-supporting lifestyles. WOAH is a 4 year, 11,000 mile, mostly virtual journey, in all 50 states to create a preventive and optimal health movement across USA.

Paul Anderson, ND, has written an abridged fact sheet of research on a variety of healthy living and natural medicine solutions focused on COVID.

We know that your optimal health, and the health of your loved ones and community are important to you. The following are just a few of the many ways you and your community may choose to participate in this movement.

Like and share The Walk’s story on social media. Invite your FB, Instagram, Twitter followers and friends to like The Walk. If you live in California, join us as we “walk” through your town in 2021. Download the California schedule.

If you live in the other 49 states, please let me know that you would like to be contacted to participate andhelp in your state. We are starting to schedule individual states for 2022-2024 and look forward to including you and your state in our calendar. You can download the schedule of proposed miles in your state (the miles per state were based on the number of U.S. of Representatives x 22 miles If you are a writer, help us to write our story and get it out to professional organizations and the public. If you have connections with public officials: mayors, city council members, state and national Congressional reps, etc. please contact them about WOAH. Contribute healthy solutions to WOAH FB page (no selling of any kind). Cite studies vitamin D, zinc, exercise, stress reduction, sleep improvement, etc. If you are a health care practitioner, ND, MD, nurse, chiropractor, etc., make sure all of your colleagues know about The Walk. If you work for a corporation, or any company, tell the managers, H.R. and upper management about our efforts to increase healthy lifestyles. . If you are part of any organization, PTAs, fraternal organizations, religious groups, etc., please let them know about The Walk and how we might collaborate with your organization to promote and inspire optimal health. Ask your mayor and governor for a proclamation regarding optimizing health and The Walk. When The Walk is in your town, help organize. I may actually walk through your town with you and others and an invitation to collaborate with local efforts and movements would be appreciated. If you know prominent people across the country, seek support for The Walk and our mission to educate Americans and their representatives about the effectiveness or preventative and optimizing health lifestyles. If you would like to participate on a steering committee, we would value your leadership collaboration. You can be as involved as you would like.

Dr. Dennis Godby, Naturopathic Doctor, Sutter Medical Foundation.

He may be reached SAC-ND.com , Facebook or at his Sacramento Office (916) 446-2591.

Explore additional topics from Dr. Godby at Natural Wellness.