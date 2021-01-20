Applications to open early February

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has officially launched its premier citizens academy with applications to open in early February.

“The District Attorney’s Office works tirelessly to protect victims and our community, but most citizens are unaware of the work we do on a daily basis unless they have found themselves a part of a criminal case,” said Lisa Botwinik, supervising deputy district attorney for the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “The idea behind the citizens academy is to give our residents the opportunity to learn more about our role in the criminal justice process and open communication between the District Attorney’s Office and the community.”

The Placer County District Attorney’s Citizens Academy is an eight-week program that will offer accelerated courses each week. During the academy, Placer County residents will learn about the District Attorney’s Office, its role within the criminal justice system and the services that are provided to the community.

“…most citizens are unaware of the work we do on a daily basis unless they have found themselves a part of a criminal case.” Lisa Botwinik, Supervising Deputy District Attorney

Scheduled academy courses will include an overview of the D.A.’s Office, education about the criminal justice process, information on special victim cases, Collaborative Courts and victims services, along with an introduction to the District Attorney Investigations Unit and more.

Applications will be available in early February. Space is limited and accepted participants will receive notification of their acceptance into the academy prior to the start. Notification will also be made to those who were not accommodated due to capacity issues. The course starts April 6 and will be held every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. through May 25 at the Sunset Health and Human Services building in Rocklin at N .1000 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin, CA 95765.

Learn more

Residents can learn more about the program at www.placer.ca.gov/DACitizensAcademy