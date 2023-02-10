Roseville continues growth with another regional destination
Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65.
“Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which are important to strengthening our economy and workforce,” said Melissa Anguiano, City of Roseville Economic Development Director.
Electric Pickle
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023 on Electric Pickle, an entertainment complex with nine pickleball courts, a two-story indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant, and lawn for live music and outdoor gatherings.
A summer 2024 opening is estimated for the approximately 8,000 square foot venue. Roseville will be the second Electric Pickle location in the nation.
Fieldwork Brewing
A 20,000 square foot outdoor venue at Roseville Junction will feature modular containers surrounding an open area planned for concerts, artisan events, and small festivals. Fieldwork also has plans for a beer garden.
Hotels
Two hotels totaling approximately 250 rooms are planned for Roseville Junction, Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville. Other lodging is planned near the site.
Other entertainment
More businesses will be joining Roseville Junction in the future. If your business is interested in opening at this location, please contact Economic Development.
The purchase-and-sale agreement for the previously City-owned site was approved by City Council in 2020. Proceeds from the $4.8 million sale went to the City’s Strategic Improvement Fund, with a portion helping spur new economic development initiatives. The businesses joining Roseville Junction are consistent with City Council’s vision for the property.
🌹Why Roseville?
- Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
- Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
- Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
- Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
- FEMA Recognizes Roseville as “Best in the Nation”
- Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
- Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville
- Entrepreneur Business Accelerator and Incubator
- Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
- 7 Reasons We Love Placer County
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)