Roseville continues growth with another regional destination

Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65.

“Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which are important to strengthening our economy and workforce,” said Melissa Anguiano, City of Roseville Economic Development Director.

Electric Pickle

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023 on Electric Pickle, an entertainment complex with nine pickleball courts, a two-story indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant, and lawn for live music and outdoor gatherings.

A summer 2024 opening is estimated for the approximately 8,000 square foot venue. Roseville will be the second Electric Pickle location in the nation.

A 20,000 square foot outdoor venue at Roseville Junction will feature modular containers surrounding an open area planned for concerts, artisan events, and small festivals. Fieldwork also has plans for a beer garden.

Hotels

Two hotels totaling approximately 250 rooms are planned for Roseville Junction, Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville. Other lodging is planned near the site.

Other entertainment

More businesses will be joining Roseville Junction in the future. If your business is interested in opening at this location, please contact Economic Development.

The purchase-and-sale agreement for the previously City-owned site was approved by City Council in 2020. Proceeds from the $4.8 million sale went to the City’s Strategic Improvement Fund, with a portion helping spur new economic development initiatives. The businesses joining Roseville Junction are consistent with City Council’s vision for the property.