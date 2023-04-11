New Mixed-Use Destination in Roseville adjacent to the Galleria

Roseville, Calif. – LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, in partnership with the American Hospitality group, has announced the addition of “Social Connection”-a one-of-a-kind beer garden that will feature a variety of food and beverage venues for locals and tourists. Already signed on as an anchor tenant will be Fieldwork Brewing Company, a popular brewery in Northern California.

“We are creating a unique gathering space that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the region,” says Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies. “We envision a lively, family-friendly, year-round outdoor pavilion that offers visitors a variety of experiences-from great food and beverage choices to activities in our nearby sports complex on site. Like the name implies, this will be the hub for social connection throughout the region and it will truly be one of a kind.”

Pet-friendly

In addition, Patel says Social Connection will be a place where families can bring their pets to enjoy some of the best food, beer and spirits that the region has to offer. “We wanted to pair great food offerings with a best-in-class brewery and bring together a diverse set of tenants to create a lively and unique culinary, hospitality and family entertainment experience.” To that end, the partners behind the Social Connection project are currently negotiating with bar operators to create a unique bar concept that will complement the rest of the project.

Roseville Junction

Social Connection will be part of the much-anticipated Roseville Junction, a project of LRE & Companies in partnership with American Hospitality Group that will function as a sports and entertainment complex in Placer County.

The new mixed-use development will include two select-service hotels – Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville.

Caption by Hyatt Roseville will consist of 122 rooms and suites, a fitness center, meeting facilities and a reimagined hotel lobby that will include an onsite F&B venue, an all-day café, market and bar with a lounge and social space. Meant for accommodations for short- and long-term stays, Hyatt House Roseville will feature 126 rooms, including studios and one-bedroom suites, public spaces, workout spaces and a rooftop bar.

The Electric Pickle, Roseville Junction’s entertainment and sports complex, will comprise a bocce ball court and 10 pickleball courts, along with dining venues.

Roseville Junction will include three restaurants, currently under negotiation, and an outdoor gathering space. The mixed-use development will also include multiple dining venues.

LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services are reviewing letters of intent from regional operators for F&B offerings. Roseville Junction will be located 20 minutes north of Sacramento, Calif., and close to the new retail and shopping amenities, including Roseville Galleria in Roseville, Calif.

related