Roseville, Calif. – LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, in partnership with the American Hospitality Services, announces the groundbreaking ceremony for its highly anticipated project, Roseville Junction.

The event took place Thursday, January 11 at the project site: 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria Mall and Highway 65. The event was attended by Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt, Economic Development Manager Wayne Wiley, Roseville City Council members, and community leaders.

Highly anticipated project

“I’m thrilled that we can start 2024 with a green light to move forward, signaling to the community that this will be the future home of something amazing,” says Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies.

“The City of Roseville has been an amazing partner throughout the process, and we are grateful to be part of this growing community.” Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies

Phase 1

“We’re grateful that the Roseville Planning Commission approved the Roseville Junction Hotels, clearing the way for this Phase 1 groundbreaking of our project,” adds Rohit Ranchhod, President and CEO of American Hospitality Services. “We look forward to its completion and having this space serve as a family-friendly gathering place for locals and visitors.”

The groundbreaking event provided an opportunity for the community to witness the beginning of a new era. Attendees engaged with the project’s visionaries and contributed to the excitement surrounding this transformative initiative.

“One-of-a-kind beer garden”

A core highlight of the site will be “Social Connection”-a one-of-a-kind beer garden that will feature a variety of food and beverage venues for locals and tourists. Already signed on as an anchor tenant will be Fieldwork Brewing Company, a popular brewery in Northern California. Roseville Junction’s strategic location adjacent to the Galleria Mall and Highway 65amplifies its significance within the community. The project is poised to offer a seamless blend of entertainment and hospitality, creating a dynamic destination that caters to diverse interests.

“It’s great to see the progress we’re making,” says Victor Chiang, VP, development, LRE & Companies. “When we first assessed the site, the first thing we noticed was its outstanding location. It’s centrally situated amongst so much amazing retail, including Westfield Galleria, The Fountains and Creekside Town Center. With so much retail surrounding us, there’s plenty of opportunity to attract shoppers from all over. Roseville Junction is the perfect place for them to connect and gather, enjoy the California sunshine, grab a bite to eat and raise a glass.”

Hyatt Hotels

Roseville Junction will function as a sports and entertainment complex in Placer County. The new mixed-use development will include two select-service hotels – Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville, which were recently approved by Roseville’s Planning Commission.

Caption by Hyatt Roseville will consist of 122 rooms and suites, a fitness center, meeting facilities and a reimagined hotel lobby that will include an onsite F&B venue, an all-day café, market and bar with a lounge and social space. Meant for accommodations for short- and long-term stays, Hyatt House Roseville will feature 126 rooms, including studios and one-bedroom suites, public spaces, workout spaces and a rooftop bar.

The Electric Pickle

The Electric Pickle, Roseville Junction’s entertainment and sports complex, will comprise a bocce ball court and 10 pickleball courts, along with dining venues. Roseville Junction will include three restaurants, currently under negotiation, and an outdoor gathering space. The mixed-use development will also include multiple dining venues.

“As Roseville Junction breaks ground, LRE & Co. along with American Hospitality Services, Inc. invite the community to join in celebrating the progress and possibilities that lie ahead,” says Patel. “This event marks the realization of a vision that will shape the city’s future, creating an enduring legacy for generations to come.”

