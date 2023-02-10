Medals Awarded to Local Students from 43rd Annual Competition

Folsom, Calif. – The Sacramento County Office of Education applauds Folsom High School, from the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, for achieving the highest score in the 2023 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon.

The Folsom team-that also won in 2022-now advances to the State Finals, which conclude on March 25 in Santa Clara. Commendations also go to Bella Vista High School for reaching a high score that qualifies them to be invited to the state competition. California’s winning team will advance to the U.S. Academic Decathlon April 28 in Frisco, Texas.

During this year’s Academic Decathlon, eleven Sacramento County teams competed, alongside three Placer County teams that scored separately. To prepare for the academic competition, students devoted months of study to this year’s theme, which is “The American Revolution and the New Nation.”

Awards Ceremony

An awards ceremony was held Wednesday evening. At the ceremony, SAFE Credit Union CEO Faye Nabhani and Board Chairman Terry Tremelling awarded college scholarships to the top-scoring students. A long-time Academic Decathlon sponsor, SAFE generously donated $10,000 in scholarships for top-scoring students and $5,000 to support program costs.

