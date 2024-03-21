Offering bonus for renting your home

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Housing Authority (RHA) Landlord Incentive Program (LIP) is meant to encourage private landlords to participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher Programs.

Funding is available to pay landlords a leasing bonus in order to increase property owner involvement in Housing Choice Voucher program.

Units must be located within City of Roseville or City of Rocklin city limits.

Participating landlords will receive a one-time $1,000 payment when they enter into a Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract with RHA on behalf of each Housing Choice Voucher holder.

Benefits to property owners include:

Steady Rental Income – The Roseville Housing Authority (RHA) will make on-time reliable payments towards the rent, based on an affordable tenant payment. If a tenant loses income, RHA will increase its payment amount to rent and/or tenant-paid utilities to ensure ongoing affordability for the tenant.

– The Roseville Housing Authority (RHA) will make on-time reliable payments towards the rent, based on an affordable tenant payment. If a tenant loses income, RHA will increase its payment amount to rent and/or tenant-paid utilities to ensure ongoing affordability for the tenant. Direct Deposit – Roseville Housing Authority offers direct deposits for ease and convenience of payments.

– Roseville Housing Authority offers direct deposits for ease and convenience of payments. Competitive Rents- Rental assistance assists low income households in paying competitive market rate rents.

Rental assistance assists low income households in paying competitive market rate rents. Excellent Customer Service – The Roseville Housing Authority is committed to providing excellent customer service to interested and participating property owners/managers.

– The Roseville Housing Authority is committed to providing excellent customer service to interested and participating property owners/managers. Prompt Response – Housing Technicians are available for questions Monday-Friday and return calls promptly. RHA process paperwork quickly and works to facilitate quick lease-up and move-in of participants.

– Housing Technicians are available for questions Monday-Friday and return calls promptly. RHA process paperwork quickly and works to facilitate quick lease-up and move-in of participants. Finding Tenants– RHA offers a reliable referral service by maintaining an available rental list. Any owner/manager can call our office to add your unit to the list and you have an immediate pool of prospective tenants.

For more information, contact the Roseville Housing Authority at 916-774-5270 or visit Roseville.ca.us/landlords.

Housing Voucher Program

Affordable Housing