First affordable development to pull permits in west Roseville since 2008

Roseville, Calif. – The Hampstead Companies will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction commencement of a community known as Prospera at Fiddyment Ranch located in the Fiddyment Ranch neighborhood of west Roseville at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 28.

This is the first affordable development to pull permits in west Roseville since 2008 adding to the 1,097 affordable housing units approved in Roseville since the beginning of 2022.

198 apartments

In total, the community will create 198 apartment homes spread across two parcels of land. To the outside eye, the community will appear as one with shared amenities when built. One parcel will consist of 94-units of affordable housing set aside for individuals and families earning 60% area median income or less. The second parcel will consist of 104 mixed income units with 59-units affordable to individuals and families earning below 100% AMI.

Financed

The 94-unit affordable community is financed utilizing 4% federal and state low-income housing tax credits awarded by California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (“CTCAC”), tax-exempt bonds allocated by California Debt Limit Allocation Committee (“CDLAC”), and $2.5 million contributed from the City of Roseville. The Roseville Housing Authority contributed 8 project-based vouchers to each community ensuring 16 extremely low-income households have a place to call home.

The community architecture will have a farmhouse modern style influenced from Walter Fiddyment’s late 1800’s family home nearby. The community will include 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units throughout 11 buildings.

The shared amenities will include:

community building with leasing office,

office for a resident service coordinator,

space for the after-school program offered to school-age children during the school year

Recreational amenities available to all tenants will include:

pool,

outdoor bbq area,

small playground,

green space for outdoor recreation,

dog park

The community will also benefit from direct access to the to be completed 11.8-acre Riego Creek Park and is within walking distance to the recently completed Riego Creek Elementary School.

Affordable Housing