Identifying and moving forward affordable housing projects

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved the establishment of the Placer County Housing Development Advisory Taskforce to help identify and move forward affordable housing projects in the county. The taskforce will consist of nine community members with expertise in housing development who understand the unique housing needs of the Placer region.

The creation of the taskforce follows the establishment of Housing Trust Placer, a private housing trust to assist in identifying and securing gap funding for affordable housing projects.

“Barrier for next generation”

“We know the rising cost of housing in our community is creating a barrier for the next generation here in Placer County,” said Board Chair Robert Weygandt. “With the creation of this task force, the board is continuing to prioritize the development of affordable housing for its residents.”

The taskforce will consist of professionals such as builders experienced in infill development, community foundations, residential/commercial brokers, banking and/or mortgage lenders, land use/housing attorneys, housing advocates, and student housing stakeholders. Applications will be reviewed by the Placer County Board of Supervisors and Community Development Resource Agency staff members.

The taskforce, which will meet quarterly at a minimum, will act as an advisory group to the Board of Supervisors.

Applications for these volunteer positions will open in mid-February 2021 for 30 days. Members will be appointed by the Placer County board in April 2021.