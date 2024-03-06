Searching for the perfect find at Roebbelen Event Center
Roseville, Calif.- The Great Junk Hunt returns to @the Grounds in Roseville for two days, March 15 & 16 with an fantastic lineup of vendors in the Roebbelen Event Center.
Come enjoy browsing and shopping over 100,000 sq. ft. of space. Join guests as they descend on Roseville for a weekend of shopping, friends and fun.
Curated vendors
The Great Junk Hunt is a round up of curated vendors selling their best goods, plus no party is complete without cocktails, live music and aisles of junkin’ treasure. Shoppers walk away with items they can’t find anywhere else. Discover farmhouse, industrial, vintage, re-purposed, handmade and much more!
Tickets & Parking
Tickets are $10 – $20
Parking is $10
Dates & Times
March 15 & 16, 2024
Saturday: 4:00 – 9:00 pm
Map & Directions
