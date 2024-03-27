Child Abuse Prevention Month activities will support and educate Placer families throughout April

Auburn, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Placer County, kicking off a month-long series of activities and events that will culminate with the county’s annual Child and Family Resource Fair on April 25 in Roseville – with food and drinks, free raffles, resources and more.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. In Placer, anyone can call the county’s child welfare team toll-free at 866-293-1940 to make a report if you suspect a child is being abused or neglected.

Events in April

The activities throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month are designed to help residents better recognize abuse and neglect; support victims; and strengthen families.

Child Abuse Prevention Council

These events are organized by the county’s Child Abuse Prevention Council, a collaborative group of organizations including child welfare, justice, law enforcement, schools and early childhood advocates, nonprofit and other representatives invested in the well-being of Placer’s youth – from KidsFirst to Placer’s Multi-Disciplinary Interview Center (MDIC). Learn more about the CAPC and get involved.

“Placer County serves as a leader on collaboration and innovation on how to support our most vulnerable residents – our children,” said MDIC Coordinator Jessica Waterford.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity to highlight our county-wide partnerships, educate our community on the resources available and work with residents to learn the signs and take action.” Jessica Waterford

“Child Abuse Prevention Month gives us an opportunity to educate the community on prevention activities and signs and symptoms of possible abuse, but more importantly, ways the community can build caring connections and positive experiences so every child in Placer County has a safe place to live and grow,” said Children’s System of Care director Twylla Abrahamson.

