Updated: Volleyball to Charity Cornhole Tournament for the New Year
Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene.
The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.
Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2024
- Feb 3 & 4: NCVA Girls Power and Premier League Volleyball Tournament
- Feb 7: Cornhole Charity Tournament
- Feb 10: NCA Classic (National Cheer Association)
- Feb 10: Central California Hemophilia Foundation Crab Feed
- Feb 17- 19: NCVA President’s Day Volleyball Tournament
- Feb 24: NCVA Girls Premier & Power League
- Mar 2: NORCAL Spring Challenge Volleyball
- Mar 5- 7: Harbor Wholesale Trade Show South
- Mar 9: Volleyball
- Mar 15 & 16: The Great Junk Hunt
- Mar 29-31: Spring 2024 SacAnime
- Apr 24: Capital City Clash Volleyball
- May 25- 27: NCVA Bay View Classic Volleyball
Roebbelen Event Center
700 Event Center Drive
Roseville, CA 95678
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!