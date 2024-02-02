Roseville, Calif. – The future is looking bright! Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) in Roseville is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene.

The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.

Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2024

Feb 3 & 4: NCVA Girls Power and Premier League Volleyball Tournament

Feb 7: Cornhole Charity Tournament

Feb 10: NCA Classic (National Cheer Association)

Feb 10: Central California Hemophilia Foundation Crab Feed

Feb 17- 19: NCVA President’s Day Volleyball Tournament

Feb 24: NCVA Girls Premier & Power League

Mar 2: NORCAL Spring Challenge Volleyball

Mar 5- 7: Harbor Wholesale Trade Show South

Mar 9: Volleyball

Mar 15 & 16: The Great Junk Hunt

Mar 29-31: Spring 2024 SacAnime

Apr 24: Capital City Clash Volleyball

May 25- 27: NCVA Bay View Classic Volleyball

Roebbelen Event Center

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678