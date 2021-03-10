Sports, entertainment and concerts

Roseville, CA- Roebbelen Event Center (previously Placer Valley Event Center) held a grand opening back on February 13, 2020 and recently celebrated its one year anniversary. After a slow start during a difficult inaugural year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the future is looking bright.

The long awaited and venue is a welcome addition to Placer County’s burgeoning sports tourism, business and entertainment scene. Stay tuned as we bring you the Roebbelen Event Center Schedule and Fairground events.

The Roebbelen Event Center includes over 150,000 square feet of indoor space, with up to up to 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts. Meetings to accommodate up to 5,000 under 35 ft ceilings and a 10,000 square foot lobby with flexible gathering space.

Roebbelen Event Center Schedule 2021

March 20- 21: Roseville Gun Show

March 26- 28: The Great Junk Hunt

April 2- 4: SacAnime Spring Swap Meet

Roebbelen Event Center

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, CA 95678