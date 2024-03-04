Featuring quilts, vendors, boutique, raffle baskets and more!

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville Quilter’s Guild will be hosting their next quilts show, “Quilting Dreams,” at Mahany Fitness Center on May 17-18, 2024.

The event will feature Quilts, Vendors, our Boutique, Raffle Baskets, a Country Store we call “Second Time Around,” and quilts for sale. Lunch and snacks will be available. The show is 10-5 on Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.

Roseville Quilter’s Guild “Quilting Dreams”

May 17- 18, 2024

Mahany Fitness Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, Calif.

Admission is $10, good for both days!

About Roseville Quilters Guild

The Guild was founded in 1989 by three women, JoAnn Tryon, Mardelle Turner, and Lora Williams who met in members’ homes until the Guild grew too large to accommodate them. Roseville Quilters now has about 150 members and is a nonprofit organization, organized under the Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation Law of California.

We welcome guests at our meetings, and are currently welcoming new members. We meet at Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Loomis, at 9am, usually on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

