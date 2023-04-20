Residential development on 185 acres to add nearly 600 homes

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to approve a suite of entitlements for the development of Creekview Ranch, a 597 single-family residential development on 185.6 acres in the Dry Creek-West Placer Community Plan area.

The board’s action included the certification of a final environmental impact report. (read below)

Creekview Ranch is located just outside the city limits of Roseville and will be accessed by four new gated entries off of PFE Road and Antelope Road. The project will include construction of four distinct neighborhoods with 10 villages comprising a range of lot sizes and housing product types, including alley-loaded residential lots.

4 Neighborhoods

The four neighborhoods – East, West, Central and South – will be built in phases, and will include 60 affordable housing units throughout the project.

The detached single-family residential home sites will range in size from 3,400 to 9,774 square feet and will be served by private roads.

“Creekview Ranch is a well-designed project that will bring a variety of options to meet the housing needs for Placer County residents while keeping the integrity of open space and recreation areas that have made our region such an amazing place to work and live,” said Planning Director Chris Pahule.

Parks & Trails

The project will also include five parks totaling 7.67 acres, 1.71 miles of public and private trails, landscaping and utility installation. Approximately 43% of the project site would remain as open space including the Dry Creek corridor.

With Tuesday’s action, the applicant, Cook Development Consulting Services LLC, will engage with home builders, with an eye for site work on the first phase to begin later this year.

For more information on the Creekview Ranch development, click here.

FINAL EIR

