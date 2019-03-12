National Honors for local Roseville School

ROSEVILLE – Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District is pleased to announce that Creekview Ranch School has been named a 2019 School to Watch, Taking Center Stage school site, the only K-8 school in California to earn the designation this year, and one of only two schools in Northern California. Sixteen total high-performing schools throughout the state were recognized.

In a California Department of Education News Release, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said “These middle schools make a great impact on students, and I want to thank the staff, administrators, teachers, and parents at these schools for ensuring all students get the education they need to realize their potential. These schools study and support students’ needs, which helps close achievement gaps and creates a better future for these young students.”

The news release went on to specifically highlight Creekview Ranch School for their implementation of Raptor Time as an example of model schools demonstrating academic excellence, social equity, and being responsive to the needs of young adolescents.

Creekview Ranch school principal Marty Alberti said, “Creekview students, leadership, teachers, and support staff worked diligently throughout the rigorous examination and selection process. We are thrilled our commitment and actions are being recognized.”

Creekview Ranch is the second Dry Creek School to receive this incredible designation with Silverado Middle School preceding them in 2003. Creekview Ranch will take part in a state ceremony in Sacramento later this school year, and over the summer in Washington D.C. for national recognition and to speak with legislators about education related issues.