Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency has issued a notice of preparation for an environmental impact report of The Ranch, a proposed 221.7-acre housing development in west Placer. (unincorporated Roseville)

The public will have an opportunity to review the notice of preparation and provide comments between now and Feb. 16, including a public environmental scoping meeting at the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency, Planning Commission Room, on Jan. 26 in-person or via Zoom.

Nearly 500 new homes

Proposed by applicant WP Vineyard LLC, the project is located just south of Vineyard Road, east of Cook Riolo Road. The proposed project consists of 483 single-family lots in a gated community ranging from 5,775-square feet to over 10,000-square feet. Additional features would include a 14.8-acre park, 56.5 acres of open space, approximately 4 miles of public trails, landscaping and utility installation.

Circulation into the community would include two entrances, providing a four-way stop at a gated entry at the south leg of Vineyard Road at Eva Lane, connecting to an internal system of private roadways and a western access extending from Vineyard Road south to the east side of the Creekview School campus. The community would include access to a new pick-up and drop-off location for students that attend Creekview Ranch Middle School.

A copy of the notice of preparation can be accessed online or at the following locations:

Roseville Library – 225 Taylor Street, Roseville

– 225 Taylor Street, Roseville Rocklin Library – 4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin

– 4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin Placer County Community Development Resource Agency – 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn

Written comments can be submitted via email to [email protected] or by mail to:

Meghan Schwartz

Environmental Coordination Services, CDRA

3091 County Center Drive Suite 190

Auburn, CA 95603

Comments can be made in-person at the Jan. 26 environmental coping meeting, to be held at the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency, 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Planning Commission Room. Details on how to attend the meeting via Zoom and how to comment can be found here.

Demolition of residence and farm buildings

It should be noted that a centrally located existing on-site residence would be retained and incorporated into the project. All other on-site structures, including an additional residence and farm buildings located in the northeast corner of the project site, would be demolished.