Fundraising and packing ‘Boxes of Hope’ for hospitalized children in our region

Roseville, Calif.- Leadership Roseville, a program through Roseville Chamber of Commerce that is designed to educate and develop community leaders, has partnered with local nonprofit All About Hope to support hospitalized children with a box of art supplies and crafts during the toughest times of their lives.

The class is about $1,500 away from their donation goal for the year.

After her own daughter’s extended hospitalization at Sutter Children’s Hospital, All About Hope founder Cindy Costa wanted to help the other families she saw experiencing heartache, disappointment, and stress. Together with a growing group of volunteers, Cindy spent the next decade serving children and families in the NICU and pediatric departments, providing home cooked meals and comfort items. In 2016, Cindy spurred a new vision as she saw firsthand how art brought hope, healing, and restoration to children facing serious illness. Soon after, All About Hope was born.

All About Hope

All About Hope delivers beautifully designed customized boxes full of activity books, Crayola crayons, paints and markers, craft project supplies and instructions, and custom notebooks to children dealing with terminal illness, RSV, Covid-19, broken bones, and more.

“This is the first year the Leadership Roseville class was able to choose the project we worked on and as soon as we heard Cindy’s story our whole class was onboard to support these children throughout our community. We’re looking forward to the upcoming event at Roller King so those in attendance can see firsthand what fills these boxes of hope, meet Cindy, and hear more about the organization we’ve chosen to support,” says Lauren Razzano, member of Leadership Roseville class of 2023.

May 1, 2023

Roller King is offering free admission and skate rental for up to 5 people with every $25 donation made to All About Hope. Dates and location as as follows:

Monday, May 1 2023

6:00 PM

In-Person at Roller King

(889 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678)

For more information visit Leadership Roseville.