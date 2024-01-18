Roseville graduate remembered for kindness and selflessness

Roseville, Calif.- Sergeant Nicole Gee, a 2016 graduate of Oakmont High School in Roseville, tragically lost her life at 23 years of age in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR 126) introduced this week in the California State Legislature would designate a portion of I-80 as the Sergeant Nicole Gee, United States Marine Corps Memorial Highway.

Below is the official text of the bill as currently posted on the State Legislature website

Sergeant Nicole Gee, United States Marine Corps Memorial Highway.

This measure would designate the portion of State Route 80 in the County of Placer, from the Douglas Boulevard Overcrossing, 19-0079, to postmile 4.160, as the Sergeant Nicole Gee, United States Marine Corps Memorial Highway. The measure would also request that the Department of Transportation determine the cost of appropriate signs showing this special designation and, upon receiving donations from nonstate sources sufficient to cover the cost, to erect those signs.

BILL TEXT

WHEREAS, Sergeant Nicole Leeann Gee was born May 1, 1998, in Vail, Colorado; and

WHEREAS, Nicole was raised in the City of Roseville, California, where she attended George Sargeant Elementary School, Warren T. Eich Middle School, and Oakmont High School; and

WHEREAS, During her time in school, Nicole was a member of the softball team, participated in dance classes, and was a teacher’s assistant for Tiny Vikes Preschool; and

WHEREAS, Her scholastic accomplishments included perfect attendance, becoming certified as bilingual in Spanish, and maintaining a place on the honor roll, before graduating in 2016 with a 4.1 grade point average; and

WHEREAS, In her free time, Nicole enjoyed working out, going to the beach, traveling, baking, spending time with family, and spending time at the gym; and

WHEREAS, She met her husband, Marine Sergeant Jarod Gee, while in high school, and they were married in a private ceremony in August 2016; and

WHEREAS, They were stationed together at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where they lived with their two dogs and close friends; and

WHEREAS, Nicole entered active duty in the United States Marine Corps in August 2017; and

WHEREAS, She went through recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aviation Accession and Primary Military Occupational Specialty School in Pensacola, Florida, and Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School in the City of Twentynine Palms, California; and

WHEREAS, She worked as a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, and was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24; and

WHEREAS, Nicole’s military awards and accomplishments include the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal, Expert Rifle Qualification Third Award, becoming a black belt martial arts instructor, setting weightlifting records at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, and achieving perfect scores in Combat Fitness Tests; and

WHEREAS, She deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit in February 2021; and

WHEREAS, During her deployment, Nicole’s stops included Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait; and

WHEREAS, Nicole was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant while in Kuwait on August 2, 2021; and

WHEREAS, Nicole tragically passed away at 23 years of age in the City of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 26, 2021, while on a humanitarian mission where she assisted in the evacuation of more than 100,000 refugees; and

WHEREAS, Nicole was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, granddaughter, and friend, and a hero to the countless number of people that she helped; and

WHEREAS, She will always be remembered for her bravery, kindness, love, dedication, and selfless sacrifice in service to her country; now, therefore, be it

Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California, the Senate thereof concurring, That the Legislature honor the life and memory of Sergeant Nicole Gee by dedicating the portion of State Route 80 in the County of Placer, from the Douglas Boulevard Overcrossing, 19-0079, to postmile 4.160, as the Sergeant Nicole Gee, United States Marine Corps Memorial Highway; and be it further

Resolved, That the Department of Transportation is requested to determine the cost of appropriate signs, consistent with the signing requirements for the state highway system, showing this special designation and, upon receiving donations from nonstate sources sufficient to cover the cost, to erect those signs; and be it further

Resolved, That the Chief Clerk of the Assembly transmit copies of this resolution to the Director of Transportation and to the author for appropriate distribution.

U.S. military service members comfort infants at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/8utbOwtcsF — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 20, 2021

related