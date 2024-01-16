Eligibility expanding statewide regardless of immigration status

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County residents who need help applying to benefits will now have access to a new weekly drop-in service in Roseville. The program, which begins Jan. 22, aims to streamline the process of applying for and managing food, healthcare and other essential benefits.

Every Monday and Thursday beginning Jan. 22, an eligibility specialist will be available to provide guidance and support to eligible individuals applying for Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief. The drop-in service will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 415 Roseville Square.

Medi-Cal eligibility

The service comes at a crucial time, with Medi-Cal eligibility expanding statewide in 2024 to include more adults ages 26 through 49 regardless of immigration status.

“This added service is a significant step towards making support more accessible for South Placer residents,” said Greg Geisler, director of Placer County Human Services.

“We understand the importance of simplifying the application process, especially with the recent changes to Medi-Cal eligibility, and having someone available for one-on-one support in a high-traffic location will be immensely helpful.” Greg Geisler,

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this drop-in service to get assistance in real-time and ask questions about the status of their benefits. Bilingual support is available.

For more information about the new service, call (530) 889-7689. To apply for or manage benefits online, visit benefitscal.com or connect with Human Services.

Location