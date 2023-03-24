Placer County Fair marks the start of summer fun!

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County Fair tickets are available online now! Take advantage of presale prices on tickets purchased before June 21st. Skip the hassle of waiting in long lines and grab your tickets online today!

This year the fair is hosting some of the best local entertainment, the Rib Cook-Off, and much more! This year’s fair is going to be one for the books. Head over to our website for the full list of entertainment and fun!

Summer Kickoff! June 22- 25

The 2023 Placer County Fair, the annual kickoff to summer happens in Roseville this June 22- 25, 2023. This year marks the 85th Anniversary and the Placer County Fair will be adding plenty of fun new surprises!

@TheGrounds

We look forward to 2023 to welcome another year of fun and excitement. Come explore what’s new and check out @TheGrounds and Roebbelen Event Center.

The Placer County Fair highlights what makes our region one of California’s hottest destinations.

Enjoy classic rides, entertainment and many tasty surprises. Family-friendly and always fun, this year’s Placer County Fair looks forward to add a new level of excitement and fun!

Placer County Fair

June 22- 25, 2023

@TheGrounds

Roseville, Calif.

ORDER TICKETS