Increasing access to care in Roseville: More health care services, patient beds & expanded emergency, pharmacy and imaging services

Roseville, Calif. – Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center is increasing access to care in the Roseville community with the groundbreaking on a new six-story hospital tower that will provide additional patient beds and expand health care services.

The tower will include 138 new beds, including 20 for the intensive care unit and an emergency department expansion with an additional 36 patient beds. In addition, there will be six new operating rooms, a new pharmacy, and an expanded area for imaging and diagnostics. A new 803-stall parking garage will complete the project, which is expected to be finished in 2027.

Groundbreaking

On Friday, hospital leaders, Roseville city and Placer County officials, as well as local business executives participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital tower, which will help to meet the growing health care needs of the Roseville community.

“The city of Roseville has grown significantly and has become widely known as one of the best cities to live and raise a family and Kaiser Permanente is excited to provide our members, patients, and the community with the care and services they need to lead healthy lives. We know this new tower will be highly utilized and bring much needed health-care services to the local area.” Kim Menzel, Senior VP, area manager Kaiser Permanente Roseville

Facilities

The Kaiser Permanente Roseville service area includes the medical center on Eureka Road and other medical offices in Roseville. There are also outpatient facilities in Folsom and Lincoln. There are approximately 365,000 Kaiser Permanente members and patients in the Roseville service area.

“The COVID-19 pandemic re-emphasized there is a need in our community for additional hospital beds, access to emergency care, and more space for our physicians and providers,” said Richard Florio, MD, physician in chief, Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “This new hospital tower will allow us to continue providing our members and patients with high-quality, exceptional care for years to come.”

In January, the city of Roseville approved the hospital expansion plans with local officials expressing support for the additional health care services it will provide to the community.

“Kaiser Permanente has been a vital contributor to the health and wellness of the Roseville community, and to the local economy.” “This expansion effort will serve our residents and those in neighboring communities and will continue to make our city a desirable place to live.” Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt

In addition, Kaiser Permanente is making other investments in the greater Sacramento area, including an expansion of the emergency department in South Sacramento, plans to build a state-of-the-art comprehensive care center in Folsom, and a planned medical center in the Sacramento Railyards.

