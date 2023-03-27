Practicality, performance, and value

Roseville, Calif.- Sometimes, there’s no need to tamper with success. The 2023 Toyota Camry hybrid is a good example, arriving with no major changes this year, other than offering a new trim model in the SE Nightshade Edition.

From the very start, the Toyota Camry has been a standout in the company’s vast lineup of vehicles. It debuted in 1988 with astounding sales of 227,140, and has never dipped below that mark. Toyota added a Camry hybrid in 2007, strengthening the midsize sedan’s appeal.

Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, standard models like the Camry hybrid aren’t going away, especially at Toyota. The company has continued releasing new conventional hybrids, although sales of electric vehicles have grown quickly over the past several years.

Highly regarded sedan

What’s not to like about this year’s Camry hybrid? Not much, comes back the answer. It delivers a solid blend of practicality, performance, and value. Its calling card is terrific fuel economy, while also providing a smooth ride and a spacious interior.

With gas prices still high, especially in California, fuel economy remains an important aspect for many car shoppers. Offered in five trim models (LE, SE, SE Nightshade Edition, XLE, XSE), the Camry hybrid will certainly reduce the trips to the pumps, thanks to its impressive 44-53 mpg. The Camry’s reputation for reliability and build quality are also enviable characteristics.

Even though there are numerous manufacturers who are eliminating the number of sedans in their lineups in favor of smaller SUVs, there are still several hybrid sedans available that remain popular, most notably the Hyundai Sonata and the Honda Accord.

The Camry hybrid has one engine, a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that’s paired with an electric motor and combines to generate 208 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. It goes a mediocre 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds, yet the acceleration feels lively and it has the power to be efficient in freeway passing situations.

Handling and ride quality are above average for the Camry hybrid, giving the driver a strong level of confidence. It has both Electric and Eco mode and is aided by regenerative braking, which charges the battery during the drive time.

Standard driver assistance safety features include forward collision warning, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and traffic-sign recognition.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

Performance: electric motor, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 208 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 44-53 mpg

Price estimate: $28,400 to $33,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 2 years/unlimited; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited; battery:10-year/150,000-mile warranty.

Interior

The Camry hybrid cabin is smartly designed and has the room to make it a comfortable experience for all five passengers. The back seat has room for three adults and upfront it has above average leg and head room, plus cozy seating. The cargo area is average for the hybrid sedan class at 15.1 cubic feet, the same amount of room as the gas-powered Camry.

The infotainment system is dated and could use more technology. But on a bright note, it is easy to master the standard 7-inch touchscreen. Other standard features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, satellite radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hot spot, six-speaker audio system, and a pair of USB ports.

Excellent fuel economy is a major reason to give the 2023 Toyota Camry hybrid a good look. Of course, there are additional reasons to select this highly regarded sedan, including roomy interior, overall practicality, and good resale value.