Mark your calendars for fun at the Fairgrounds

Roseville, CA – Roseville will once again welcome back guests to the Placer County Fair. Scheduled for June 24 through June 27th, it’s the perfect way to kick off the beginning of summer in Placer County.

Billed as “Mooving Forward Togther”, this year’s fair is a welcome return and opportunity for visitors to explore what’s new and check out @Grounds and Roebbelen Event Center. (formerly Placer Valley Event Center).

Come explore as the 2021 Placer County Fair highlights what makes our region one of California’s hottest destinations.

Enjoy All Alaskan Racing Pigs, Circus along with classic fair eats and many surprises. Family-friendly and always fun, this year’s Placer County Fair is sure to be the most popular ever!