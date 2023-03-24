From the mountains to the lake, explore the best of both worlds

North Lake Tahoe, Calif. – North Lake Tahoe is still experiencing amazing snowpack with some of the best snowfall we have seen in decades.

Spring has arrived and you can experience the best of both worlds, hitting the slopes in the morning and exploring the lake in the afternoon.

Name Change

Resort at Squaw Creek will now be known as Everline Resort & Spa. The new name is reflective of the mountains and connection to each other and was decided in collaboration with the Washoe Tribe.

New Restaurants:

Wild Pine opened at Northstar in the heart of the Village. With family-friendly dining complete with hearty meals, shared plates and signature cocktails, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.

Upcoming Events:

WinterWonderGrass returns to Palisades Tahoe Mar. 31 to Apr. 2. There will be 25 bluegrass and Americana bands playing across four different stages.

The Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival is Mar. 25 to 26. Participants will race up to the top of the Diamond Peak Ski Resort and then ski, snowboard, or run down the hill in this human-powered challenge.

A Wilderness First Aid course is being offered by the Tahoe Rim Trail Association on Apr. 29 and Apr. 30. The two-day course provides first-aid training for a remote backcountry environment.

New Tours and Activities:

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center has a new augmented reality app called Find Tahoe Tessie where you can look for the mythical Tahoe Tessie. It’s an easy way to start the conversation about climate change and the impact it has on the lake.

Tahoe Adventure Company is now offering a kayak tour of Thunderbird Lodge. Tours are every Tuesday from May to Sept. and include lunch.

Tahoe Star Tours is expanding to include Spooner Lake State Park for stargazing. From June to Labor Day, join the fun Thursday and Sunday evenings.

If your child has a passion for fly fishing, Matt Heron Fly Fishing will host classes and a two-day school for kids of all levels of expertise. Students will learn the fundamentals of fly fishing, from casting and tackle selection to knot tying and fly tying. They’ll also get to explore the waters of our local rivers.

If the mountains are more you child’s speed, they’ll love Alpenglow Expeditions rock climbing camp. The camp offers a safe and fun environment for kids to learn the basics of rock climbing while building strength and confidence. Experienced and certified instructors provide hands-on instruction and teach safety and proper climbing techniques. All the necessary safety equipment is provided. Students will get to explore the great outdoors, while also learning about the environment.

Tahoe Flow Arts & Fitness is offering a unique circus camp to learn and experience the amazing world of circus arts. Students will learn the artistry and athleticism of circus skills such as balance, object manipulation, aerial arts and acrobatics.

The Tahoe Trail Thrashers summer mountain bike camp is back again this year, giving campers the opportunity to explore the beautiful mountains of North Lake Tahoe and learn a variety of mountain biking skills. From navigating trails, understanding gear and practicing basic bike maintenance, students will develop their skills through challenging activities and games.

Transportation Updates:

TART Connect’s spring hours will be from Apr. 10 to June 2 and will feature hourly service across all TART bus routes, though there will be some mid-day breaks. Placer and Washoe County TART Connect service will operate non-peak season hours. Zones one and two will operate from 6 to 10 p.m. daily. Zone three will run from 6 to 10 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.