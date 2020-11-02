Experienced executive replaces Jordan Herget

ROSEVILLE, Calif., – Kim Menzel, a health care executive with more than a decade of senior leadership experience at Kaiser Permanente, has been named Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville service area.

Menzel most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Roseville Medical Center. She has worked in all aspects of the organization, successfully leading the development and implementation of key approaches to care that differentiate Kaiser Permanente in the area of service, clinical excellence, and utilization management.

Experience

Menzel began her nursing career in 1990 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View as an Oncology Nurse. In 2002, she joined Sutter Health in Solano County where she served as the Director of Women’s and Children’s Services and later as the Chief Nurse Executive. She joined Kaiser Permanente in 2009 as the Chief Nursing Officer at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center. From 2012 to 2016, Menzel served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Executive at Kaiser Permanente’s Vacaville Medical Center where she oversaw the opening of the Family Birth Center and helped secure Kaiser Permanente’s second Level II Trauma Center designation.

In 2016, she returned to Roseville as the Chief Operating Officer and has worked on several high-priority projects to ensure the highest quality patient care. She has also played an integral role in the medical center’s response to COVID-19.

Background

Menzel earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Health Care Administration. She is a Board-Certified Nurse Executive through American Nurses Credentialing Center, a member of the Association of California Nurse Leaders, American Organization of Nurse Executives and the American College of Healthcare Executives. She graduated from the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard University in 2018.

Menzel replaces Jordan Herget who left Kaiser Permanente to take a new role as Chief Executive Officer for a medical center in Idaho.