Serving the growing health care needs of expanding Sacramento suburbs

Roseville, Calif., – Kaiser Permanente is opening a new, state-of-the-art medical office building in Roseville, a major expansion of health services in one of the fastest growing areas in California.

The new facility will improve access and convenience for members, by nearly doubling the number of provider offices, from 71 to 142 and expand the number of providers and support staff once it is fully completed next year. It will replace the current Riverside Medical Office Building which has been part of the Roseville community since it opened in 1980. At that time, Roseville service area membership was at just a few thousand.

“Kaiser Permanente is committed to making it as convenient as possible for our members to get high quality medical care,” said Jordan Herget, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “This new facility has been in planning since we began to experience more population growth in Roseville. We want to serve our members with the best care and be the provider of choice in the community.”

Looking to the future

Today, Roseville and Rocklin are ranked by the state as two of the fastest growing cities in the state, and population growth is projected in Placer County overall in the next 20 years. Kaiser Permanente Roseville has seen that growth as well, with our area membership now at nearly 340,000. This expansion addresses that growth.

“We have been committed to the total health of our members in the greater Sacramento region for more than 50 years now,” said Janet Liang, president of Kaiser Permanente in Northern California. “This new facility is part of our larger investment in the greater Sacramento area to bring more hospital beds, more physicians and more mental health services to the vibrant communities we serve.”

The new 210,000-square-foot building encompasses a larger laboratory, and expanded services including an on-site medical imaging suite.

Services

Services at the Riverside Medical Offices include adult and family medicine, allergy and immunology, blood pressure screening, laboratory, radiology/diagnostic imaging, ophthalmology, optometry, optical center and health education. Up to 550 employees and physicians will work out of the new offices once it is fully complete in 2020.

The new Roseville facility represents Kaiser Permanente’s integrated health care model of care and coverage together, including coordinated care, advanced technology and medical excellence.

“Kaiser Permanente is transforming health care. Our new Riverside medical offices offer convenient access to adult and family medicine and other services in an updated facility that is part of our integrated delivery system,” said Richard Florio, MD, Physician-in-Chief for Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville service area. “Our physicians, nurses and staff work together to ensure that our patients receive personalized, coordinated and technologically advanced care-and we are having a positive and often life-changing impact on the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.”

Sustainability

Kaiser Permanente is also incorporating environmentally sustainable features in the new facility. There is a focus on energy efficiency and water usage. In 2020, Kaiser Permanente expects its Riverside facility to be the first of its facilities in greater Sacramento to earn LEED Gold certification for sustainability and environmentally conscious design.