Budget down slightly over 2022-2023

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget of $784 million was adopted by City Council at its June 21 meeting.

The General Fund operating budget is $214 million while the remaining $570 million in funding is primarily dedicated to the electric, water, wastewater, and waste services utilities.

Public safety, parks, recreation, libraries, public works, and general government functions are included in the General Fund.

Our Budget in Brief offers a high-level view of the expenses, revenues and budget priorities in the FY2023-24 budget. Along with our Open Budget data, this is part of the City’s commitment to providing complex operational and financial data in an open and easy-to-understand format. Open Budget provides a guided view of our budget and a transparent look at how public funds are allocated in Roseville. Now that the FY2023-24 budget is adopted, it will soon be included in Open Budget.

General Fund: Where does the money go?

Compare to 2022-23 budget

The FY2023-24 budget has been developed to account for the expected rise in labor costs and other unavoidable expenses. It also includes augmentations to maintain the City’s service levels and address the City Council’s top priorities. The budget aims to ensure the maintenance of necessary capital infrastructure, and the mitigation of unfunded liabilities for the long-term benefit of our community.

Fiscal responsibility with a focus on mission

The budget directly supports the City’s mission to provide exceptional services in a fiscally responsible manner. Here are some funding highlights in the FY2023-24 budget:

Opening of new Fire Station 8

Bolster the Police Social Services Unit

Initiate the design of three new neighborhood parks

Invest in capital improvement projects, including the Roseville Soccer Complex, a new electric substation to serve Creekview and Amoruso Ranch, and a new stormwater detention basin in the Al Johnson Wildlife Area

Invest in asset rehabilitation and improvements, including Weber Park, Johnson Pool, the downtown Roseville water distribution system, the City’s Traffic Operations Center, and City facility security

Support business growth, attract private investments, and deliver housing options in ways that enhance community vitality

Participate in regional efforts to identify strategies to address homelessness

Pay down unfunded liabilities to improve the City’s financial condition

Maintain economic stabilization and emergency reserve funding goals to mitigate future economic downturns

Read more about notable capital improvement projects.

The budget aligns with the City Council’s Strategic Plan goals:

Maintain a safe and healthy community

Remain fiscally responsible in a changing world

Enhance economic vitality

Invest in well-planned infrastructure and growth

Support community engagement and advocacy

Deliver exceptional City services

Proposed budget

