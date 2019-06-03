Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture Event

Rocklin, CA – Placer Valley Tourism is teaming up with the Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture (WCISA) for their annual tree climbing competition that will take place at Johnson Springview Park in Rocklin on June 8-9.

This unique event will showcase the skills of 35 competitors as they maneuver in the trees competing for the title of the best climber in the West.

On Saturday, June 8 climbers will perform five different preliminary events: Work Climb, Aerial Rescue, Belayed Speed climb, Throwline and Ascent Event. Each event will test the competitor’s ability to quickly, professionally and safely maneuver in a tree while performing work-related tree-care tasks.

“Tree climbing competitions are designed to simulate working conditions of those arborists who work in the field,” explained Rose Epperson, WCISA Executive Director. “Utilizing the highest level of professional skills and safety, these events provide a competitive learning environment for those working in the industry.”

The top five climbers at the preliminary competition will move on to the Masters’ Challenge where both a men’s and women’s champion will be crowned on Sunday, June 9. They will then earn the honor of representing the Western Chapter at the International Tree Climbing Championships on Aug. 9-11 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Epperson added that the WCISA also does an exhibit at the California State Fair and this competition in Rocklin is a wonderful opportunity to see them in action. The public is invited and welcome to attend plus there is no charge for admission.

The preliminary events will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 so come on down to Johnson Springview Park and check it out. Along with the competition there will be live music, vendors, food trucks and other fun activities.