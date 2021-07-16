Milestone for Sunset Area Plan and Placer Ranch Specific Plan

Roseville, Calif – The Placer County Board of Supervisors applauded the land transfer for the planned Sacramento State Placer Center, marking a major milestone for the Sunset Area Plan and Placer Ranch Specific Plan.

California State University, Sacramento has officially taken control of a 300-acre piece of Placer County land from the late entrepreneur and philanthropist Eli Broad, who passed away earlier this year, and his company, Placer Ranch Inc., for the future Sacramento State Placer Center.

“Placer Center promises to be a significant centerpiece for the south Placer region.” Bonnie Gore, Placer County Supervisor

“Congratulations to Sacramento State for reaching such a great achievement,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt. “We are beyond excited to have Placer Center as an integral part of the Placer Ranch plan and welcome this higher education opportunity for the region.”

“Placer Center promises to be a significant centerpiece for the south Placer region,” said Placer County District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “The center will provide public higher education, employment opportunities, housing and commercial space. This is truly a game-changer for the future of the South Placer region.”

Sunset Area

The Sunset Area is an 8,497-acre area in unincorporated Placer County between the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln. Placer Ranch is a 2,213-acre development within the Sunset Area Plan, centered around a planned new California State University, Sacramento and Sierra College campus.

The goal of the Sunset Area Plan update, adopted in 2019, is to re-envision and re-brand the Sunset Area to create a unique employment, entertainment and education center that would provide regional benefit and create high-wage jobs for residents of nearby cities and unincorporated areas.

Placer Ranch Specific Plan

The Placer Ranch Specific Plan is a development project that includes approximately 8.5 million square feet of commercial, employment and university-related, non-residential use; of which 4.5 million square feet would be located in a campus park district that would include office, research and development, light industrial and commercial uses.

At build-out, the school could support as many as 25,000 Sac State students. Sierra College plans to locate a transfer center on the site to serve an additional 5,000 students. Ultimately, it’s envisioned that students will be able to begin their studies at Sierra College and complete four-year degrees at the same Placer campus.

Together, the Sunset Area Plan and Placer Ranch Specific Plan are intended to create more than 55,000 new jobs, catalyzed by proximity to the university campus