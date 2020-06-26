Potentially supporting 25,000 students

The Sacramento State Placer Center, a California State University, Sacramento off-campus center in Placer County, took a step closer to reality at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting in Auburn.

The board unanimously voted for a memorandum of understanding between the county, CSU Sacramento and the Trustees of the California State University.

The memorandum solidifies the agreement between the three parties.

“This is an outstanding landmark in this amazing process and remarkable partnership,” said District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt. “We’ve taken another big step and I’m looking forward to great outcomes over time.”

The Sacramento State Placer Center signals the planned Sunset Area Plan update and Placer Ranch Specific Plan as an upcoming jobs and education center.

“As much as I am looking forward to moving this project forward, I celebrate the renewed confidence this gives folks in this Board of Supervisors,” said District 4 Supervisor Kirk Uhler. “When we say that we are intent on providing these levels of services and moving these kinds of opportunities forward – that is in fact what we are doing.”

Last March, the California State Board of Trustees approved a donation of 300-acres from entrepreneur and philanthropist Eli Broad and his company, Placer Ranch, Inc. for the future Sacramento State Placer Center.

Sunset Area / Placer Ranch

The Sunset Area is an 8,497-acre area in unincorporated Placer County between the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln. Placer Ranch is a 2,213-acre development within the Sunset Area Plan, where the Placer Center is planned for development.

Placer Center initially could serve hundreds of students. With future approval by CSU trustees, the center could expand to serve thousands of Sacramento State and Sierra College students.

The goal of the Sunset Area Plan update, initiated in 2014, is to re-envision and re-brand the Sunset Area to create a unique employment, entertainment and education center that would provide regional benefit and create high-wage jobs for residents of nearby cities and unincorporated areas.

The Placer Ranch Specific Plan is a development project that includes approximately 8.5 million square feet of commercial, employment and university-related, non-residential use; of which 4.5 million square feet would be located in a campus park district that would include office, research and development, light industrial and commercial uses.

At build-out, the school could support as many as 25,000 Sac State students. Sierra College may plan to locate a transfer center on the site to serve an additional 5,000 students. Ultimately, it’s envisioned that students will be able to begin their studies at Sierra College and complete four-year degrees at the same Placer campus.

Together, the Sunset Area Placer and Placer Ranch Specific Plan are intended to create more than 55,000 new jobs, catalyzed by proximity to the university campus.