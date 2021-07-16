Lincoln, Calif.- Placer County is seeking public input on the scope of the environmental review document for the proposed Bickford Ranch Marketplace project near the City of Lincoln.

A public meeting is set for July 29.

Located at the southeast corner of Sierra College Boulevard and state Route 193 in the unincorporated area of Placer County, the proposed project involves the development of a new 83,500-square-foot commercial center on a 10-acre site. The development would consist of a grocery store, retail buildings, restaurants and a gas station/convenience store with a carwash.

Placer County has released a notice of preparation for the project, available for public comment until Aug. 11.

The purpose of a NOP is to provide information about the proposed project and its potential environmental impacts to allow agencies and interested parties the opportunity to provide input on the scope and content of the project’s environmental impact report, including mitigation measures that should be implemented and alternatives that should be considered.

A scoping meeting will be held virtually only on July 29 at 10 a.m.

EIR scoping meeting details

Zoom meeting link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88483891296

Phone: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099

Webinar I.D.: 884 8389 1298

The NOP is available for public review on the Placer County website

Comments may be addressed by mail to the Placer County Community Development Resources Agency, Environmental Coordination Services, Attention: Shirlee Herrington, 3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603; or by email to cdraecs@placer.ca.gov.

Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 11.