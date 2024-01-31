Amphitheater looks to 2024 concert season
Rocklin, Calif. – The first shows of 2024 have been announced for Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin. The Rocklin concert season kicks off on the infamous 420 date with local favorites Y&T.
Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
2024 Quarry Park Concert & Entertainment Schedule
- April 20: Y& T
- May 19: JBoog
