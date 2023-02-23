Smaller concert venues that top our list

Roseville, Calif. – Getting your musical fix, a night of laughter or a couple hours of entertainment doesn’t need to set you back a small fortune.

Intimate concert venues in Roseville, Sacramento and around Northern California are filling a rapidly growing demand for fans seeking a fuller experience in a more affordable and lively setting. The money fans save regularly on high ticket prices is often put back into the local community as fans patronize local restaurants and bars.

New acts to world-class talent

Staying tuned to smaller venues, fans often enjoy the opportunity to catch breaking new acts before they hit the “Big Time” and to discover veteran world-class musicians who have a developed and honed their craft outside the glare of heavily marketed pop culture and mass media.

Roseville Today is always on the hunt for standout venues that provide a fuller and richer experience. In this installment, we’ll cover some amazing venues that go above and beyond without breaking your wallet. Here’s a sampling of some of our memorable and intimate concert venues worth considering.

Concert Venues worth checking out

Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, Calif.

With its super-convenient downtown Roseville location, walkable access to tasty restaurants and bars, Goldfield Trading Post offers affordability in a comfortable and lively setting on two floors. An upper section includes a bar and booths while the lower section is up close with the band and lets you move your feet. Dinner, drinks, and a tickets for two rate high on the affordability scale. Free parking abounds.

Odd Fellows – Auburn, Calif.

A welcoming place with great vibes. It’s also conveniently located in downtown Auburn, a culture-rich community that is home to world-class craft brews, outdoor recreation, farmers markets, festivals, funky eateries and more. Concerts at Odd Fellows have always delivered us with a good time, in what can only be described as a collegial atmosphere. Casual, intimate, and friendly, it gets a little loose here. Odd Fellows venue is standing room only (some ADA seating is available). Extra fun at a great price.

Crest Theatre – Sacramento, Calif.

Located on K Street in SAC, the popular Crest Theatre offers convenience and comfort for fans looking to catch the wealth of talent that passes through. Remodeled in 1949, the Crest Theatre has a long history in the capital city. Quality sound and elevated seating provide excellent views for all.

Center for the Arts – Grass Valley, Calif.

A legendary sound system in downtown Grass Valley, this small venue offers both seated and standing room that offers great views wherever you’re watching. Complemented by an art-gallery vibe bar with reasonably priced drinks, it’s a fun place to hang. Arrive early and catch a bite or brew during a stroll downtown. Center for the Arts regularly draws world-class talent and big names to this beautifully refurbished venue.

Guild Theatre – Menlo Park, Calif.

A beautiful and pricey makeover at this 500-capacity venue, the Guild Theatre at times, can feel more like a rockin’ house party than a concert venue come showtime. Conveniently located on El Camino Real, an abundance of shops, eateries and hotels are all within walking distance. Arrive early and spend the day enjoying some of the Bay Area’s best.

Uptown Theatre – Napa, Calif.

Located in the heart of Downtown Napa, expectations and demand for a quality experience will always remain higher than most places. Thankfully, Uptown Theatre delivers a solid win here for fans. After a day exploring the bounty that is Napa, duck into this beautifully designed, approximately 800-seat venue for a glass of wine and show.

Yes, its Napa, so expect some big names and top talent to come through town.

Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Oakland often gets overlooked in favor of that city on the other side of the Bay. For those in the know, Oakland’s Fox Theater and the surrounding blocks come alive on concert nights. This refurbished venue with ornate design is a concertgoer’s delight and a favorite Bay Area stop for world class musicians. Take BART to town and enjoy the myriad of restaurants and bars around the venue before or after the show.

BONUS



Folsom Harris Center – Folsom, Calif.

Quite a bit larger than prior picks with prices pushing upward, Folsom Harris Center deserves a spot on our list for value, quality and a terrific experience for a night out in Folsom.

Multiple venues within a venue, the Folsom Harris Center offers elevated views, terrific sound and visuals. Enjoy comfortable seating and a richer experience in this upscale venue.

