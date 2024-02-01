Auburn, Calif.- Auburn OddFellows Lodge welcomes jam band Pink Talking Fish to town this Saturday, February 3, 2024.

This show has been years in the making, alas trying to get this high demand band in Auburn for a weekend show is next to impossible as “the big guys” usually grab them. But the stars have aligned and we are going to have some fun!

Pink Talkin Fish has been gaining fan and critical acclaim for years now and presents a one-of-a-kind show that is both magical and amazing!

Melding of 3 Bands

Pink Talking Fish is a Hybrid Tribute Fusion Act that melds music from Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads and Phish into an evening of fun!

For this one we are also bringing in a special light show with Liquid Light Productions who present an all encompassing multimedia show that is on its own worth the price of admission!

Pink Talking Fish

Saturday, February 3, 2024

6:30 – 11:30pm

Auburn OddFellows Lodge

21+ – Full Bar and tons of fun!

Doors are at 7 – and PTF will start no later than 8

Tickets

Priced from $15- $40. Paper Tix at Yabobo, Clock Tower Records, Tribal Weaver, Cherry Records, Scotts Affordable Car Care & Pop Art Framing or head over to www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.