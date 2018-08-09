Vance Staplin – 2018 Salmon Season Update

Auburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on Friday, August 17.

This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed at 9:00 am with special guest speaker Vance Staplin, a member of Board of Directors for the Golden Gate Salmon Association (GGSA) and owner of Vance’s Tackle Manufacturing.

Reservations are not required, but breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best parking and seminar seating.

Vance will provide breakfast meeting attendees with an insight of what to expect for the 2018 salmon season. He is well known by the recreational as well as by commercial fishermen as an expert on salmon. Vance has been a professional fishing guide for twenty years spending many years on the water fishing for King Salmon on the upper Sacramento River. As a native northern Californian born to outdoor enthusiast parents, he spent his early years sharing in fishing and hunting.

Vance was recruited by John McManus, President of the GGSA, to contribute his expertise as a member of the Board of Directors. Although Vance no longer is a fishing guide, he regularly fishes for salmon and is in regular contact with the salmon fishing community via the many resources of the GGSA. For those unfamiliar with the GGSA, their mission is to protect and restore California’s largest salmon producing habitat comprised of the Central Valley rivers that feed both the Bay-Delta ecosystem and the communities that rely on salmon as a long-term, sustainable commercial, recreational and cultural resource.

Rooster Tails Fishing Club

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.

For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club’s web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.