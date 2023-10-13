Students, teachers and community leaders encouraged to apply

Loomis, Calif. -Soroptimist International (SI) of Loomis Basin is encouraging students, teachers and community leaders to apply for education awards by November 15. Applications are available on the Soroptimist Loomis website.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award of up to $1000 is for women who provide the primary financial support for their families and are enrolled in a vocational skills training program, community college or undergraduate degree program to improve their skills and employability. Since 1972, Soroptimist has awarded about $35 million to tens of thousands of deserving women. Apply through the Soroptimist Live Your Dream portal and select the “Loomis Basin” club.

The Loomis Soroptimist Investing in Dreams Award recognizes girls who demonstrate leadership as community volunteers, especially impacting women and girls. Applicants may be awarded up to $1000, and must attend Del Oro High School and live in the Loomis Basin. The award can be used for trade school, community college or other higher education expenses.

The Soroptimist Ruby Award for Women Helping Women applicants are often nominated by community members to honor women who make a difference in the lives of women or girls, through their professional or personal efforts.

Teacher Grant applications

Teacher Grant applications are being accepted from elementary school teachers in the Loomis Union School District to support educational projects that benefit students over time. These Loomis Soroptimist grants of $100 – $250 fund special projects that enrich students’ education such as books, music and technology.

The Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls Award is for girls at Confluence High School West who completed the SI Loomis Basin Dream It, Be It program and submits an application for consideration.

Go to the Soroptimist Loomis website to find the applications. Completed applications should be emailed to the club at [email protected] or mailed to SI Loomis Awards, PO Box 1141, Loomis CA 95650 by November 15, 2023.

Live Your Dream applications are also due November 15 and must be submitted through the Soroptimist Live Your Dream portal.

About Soroptimist

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) and awards education grants, leads the Soroptimist Dream It, Be It career support for girls program, funds teachers for Loomis L.I.F.E. senior center, maintains the Loomis Little Free Library at the Train Depot, and supports other local and international projects.

related