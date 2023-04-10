Girls Invited to Explore Careers April 29 in Loomis

Loomis, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin invites high school girls to a “Dream It, Be It” career exploration workshop on Saturday, April 29 from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm in Loomis.

This free program with lunch included will be held at the Blue Anchor Annex adjacent to The Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd. Loomis. Reserve your spot by April 24; send an email to [email protected]

Soroptimist Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls is an interactive workshop that introduces young women to a wide variety of careers. Dream It Be It sessions help them match their interests to education and career paths, explained Elizabeth Payette, Dream It, Be It Chair for the Loomis Soroptimist club.

“Through workshop activities, girls can start creating achievable personalized goals and turning their dreams into action,” said Payette. “During lunch, the girls will be inspired by a panel of women describing the rewards they’ve experienced in their careers as well how they overcame challenges to achieve success.”

Throughout the Dream It, Be It workshop, there will be opportunities for journaling and self-reflection so they can customize their own next steps. The girls will also gain tools that will help them to rise above obstacles and turn failure into success. In addition, they’ll meet working women and business owners who could provide career mentorship.

Self-assessment and goal setting

This program teaches girls self-assessment and goal setting techniques that will apply throughout their lives, according to Payette. “They are not expected to know exactly what they want to do for a living,” said Payette. “This Soroptimist workshop empowers girls by teaching them how to set goals, how to evaluate what might be a good fit for them and how connect with resources to take the next step.”

The Dream It, Be It curriculum was developed by Soroptimist International and has reached over 35,000 girls in 14 countries since the program launched in 2014. Soroptimist Dream programs provide sustainable, measurable change for women and girls, and ensure they have access to the education and training needed to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

About Soroptimist

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at http://soroptimistloomis.com/

