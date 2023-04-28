Tickets Now on Sale!

Loomis, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is hosting the Tostada Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, May 13. This family-friendly event will be held at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd, Loomis CA 95650. The doors open at 5 PM and the event begins at 6 PM.

Tickets are $30 each. Buy tickets online. Tickets are also available with cash or check at Hebard Insurance Solutions, located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis Mon. to Fri. from 8AM to noon and 1PM to 5PM. Limited tickets may be available at the door; last year it sold out so get your tickets early.

Prizes!

Tickets include the shredded beef tostada dinner and one 12 pack of Bingo games and dauber. Additional Bingo cards and raffle tickets may be purchased. There will also be a cash-only no-host bar. There are great prizes including: Blackstone Grill, Chiminea Fire Pit, River Cats tickets, Pizza Factory Large Pizzas, Pampered Chef Air Fryer and Blue Tooth Stereo System.

Thank you to Loomis Ace Hardware, Dust Bowl Brewing Company, JuneShine, Loomis Pizza Factory and Mussetter Distributing Inc. for being event sponsors.

This fundraiser supports the Loomis club in carrying out the Soroptimist mission to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Supporting local causes

The Loomis Soroptimist club distributes high school and college scholarships, gives grants to K-8 teachers, supports the Senior L.I.F.E. center and maintains the Little Free Library. Members recently hosted a Trafficking workshop. Soroptimist International has a consultative role to the United Nations and the club supports international projects.

The fun-loving club welcomes all women who want to make a difference in our community. To learn more about Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin, go to soroptimistloomis.com and check out the club’s Instagram and Facebook page @SILoomis. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday evening each month, except during the summer.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization for women who work to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.

