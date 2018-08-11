Roseville Resident needs heart and liver transplant

Roseville, Calif, -Roseville resident Jason Crutchley was born with four congenital heart defects and required his first surgery at six weeks old. Six years later, he became the first child to have a Fontan procedure and was used as a case study for all other Fontan patients. The surgery was successful until he was 21, when he needed another reconstruction of his heart, which lasted another few years. By 28, he needed a pacemaker-a process he has undergone three times due to complications. In 2017, Crutchley was hospitalized for what he thought was pneumonia. Instead, he was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, cirrhosis, and congestive heart failure.

After all he has been through, doctors now say heart and liver transplants are critical to his survival.

A heart and liver transplant could cost more than $2,000,000. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and anti-rejection medications. When he receives his transplant, Crutchley will have to relocate 151 miles to stay near the hospital as he recovers, incurring substantial expenses for travel, food and lodging for both him and his caretaker.

For fundraising support and guidance, Crutchley turned to the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) for assistance with some of these financial burdens. NFT is a nonprofit organization that helps patients raise funds to pay for transplant-related expenses through their community-based fundraising program.

“It’s wonderful to see such a strong support system helping Jason through this,” said Kristen Ball, NFT fundraising consultant. “I know he wants nothing more than to be healthy and active again, and at NFT, we’re dedicated to helping him raise the funds he needs to afford his lifesaving treatment and care.”

Tri-tippin’ My Heart Dinner & Dance

On August 25, volunteers are hosting the Tri-tippin’ My Heart Dinner & Dance in Crutchley’s honor. The event will be at 6 p.m. at the La Sierra Community Center, John Smith Hall, at 5325 Engle Road in Carmichael. The cost to attend is $65 per person, and $35 for children ages 12 and under. Admission includes a Santa Maria style barbecue dinner featuring O’Conners Wood Fire Grill & Bar, beer from Track 7 Brewery, wine from Tanis Vineyards, a DJ, dancing, photo booth, merchandise sales and door prizes. In addition, there will be a silent auction featuring many wonderful items from local businesses. Proceeds will go to the National Foundation for Transplants in Crutchley’s honor to help with some of his transplant-related expenses. Tickets to the event can be purchased online at http://give.transplants.org/jasoncrutchleydinnerdance through August 15. Admission at the door will be $100 per person, cash only.

If you’re unable to attend but wish to make a tax-deductible donation in honor of Crutchley, please send a contribution to the NFT California Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Please be sure to write “in honor of Jason Crutchley” on the memo line. Secure donations also can be made online at www.transplants.org. Donors should click on “Find a Patient” to locate Crutchley.

About NFT

NFT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Memphis, Tenn. that has been helping transplant patients overcome financial obstacles since 1983. NFT provides fundraising expertise to transplant patients by organizing fundraising campaigns in the patients’ own communities. NFT’s fundraising campaigns have generated more than $82 million to assist patients. In the past year, NFT has served 2,100 transplant patients and assisted more than 4,200 individuals and community partners.