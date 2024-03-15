Many changes underway in this small Placer County town

Loomis, Calif. – Progress and change often seems inevitable. Loomis, a small community town in South Placer County which has proudly resisted rapid growth that neighboring Rocklin, Roseville, and Lincoln is gearing up for something big, Costco.

On May 23, 2024, Costco will be opening their second of three South Placer County locations on Sierra College Blvd. in Loomis. Another Costco is currently being planned in west Roseville.

Tax dollars and hot dogs

The Loomis opening will be a welcome relief for many shoppers nearby who drive to the Roseville location, which is among the busiest in California. Located just off I-80, near Rocklin’s major shopping centers, the Loomis Costco will bring quality jobs, traffic, tax dollars and plenty of $1.50 hot dogs to town. Costco is the world’s 3rd largest retailer with net income of around $6.3 billion.

Loomis, up and coming

In addition to Costco, a downtown revitalization is bringing businesses, jobs and more tourists to the downtown area. Restaurants, craft brews, gastro pubs and capital improvements only add to the town’s charming appeal. Progress and change are underway in Loomis and town planners are busy planning for population growth.