Giant Pumpkins, Live Music and plenty of fall family fun

Auburn, Calif.- Fall in the Foothills has arrived and that means it’s time once again for the annual Auburn Harvest Festival!

This family-friendly affaire happens at Recreation Park on October 21, 2023 from 10:00am until 4:00pm. Bring your family, gather your friends for a fun-filled day celebrating all things fall!

FREE to attend!

The colorful and vivacious Sugar Plump Fairies of Auburn will be on hand to celebrate along with the community. Check out the giant pumpkins, browse local vendors or simply kick back for some live music! Carnival games, local artisans, food booths, a costume contest and parade will add to the colorful fun throughout the day.

Auburn Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 21, 2023!

10am-4pm

Recreation Park



