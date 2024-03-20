Perfect for early midday or morning break during spring months

Penryn, Calif. – Looking to enjoy the great outdoors with a little history? How about a nice nearby location? A quick and easy hike awaits you on Rock Springs Rd in Penryn at the Griffith Quarry Park and History Museum.

Pack a lunch and plenty of water as you explore the Griffith Quarry Trail. The location of the park in South Placer County provides a convenient nearby hike. Due to the park’s size, minimal amenities, and features, you can often enjoy a visit here in complete solitude. Spring remains the best time to visit as summer months become dry and exceptionally hot.

Great for a quick visit

Exploring around granite boulders is fun and offers cool shade during summer heat

We enjoy Griffith Quarry Park when looking for some early afternoon solitude or a midday work break. The short drive from most points in Rocklin and Roseville make it ideal for a quick visit.

Picnic table with a view!

Griffith Quarry Park Museum is only open on weekends from noon to 4:00, so plan accordingly if your wish to take time out for a brief local history lesson.

The Museum is open weekends from 12:00- 4:00.

