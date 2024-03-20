Perfect for early midday or morning break during spring months
Penryn, Calif. – Looking to enjoy the great outdoors with a little history? How about a nice nearby location? A quick and easy hike awaits you on Rock Springs Rd in Penryn at the Griffith Quarry Park and History Museum.
Pack a lunch and plenty of water as you explore the Griffith Quarry Trail. The location of the park in South Placer County provides a convenient nearby hike. Due to the park’s size, minimal amenities, and features, you can often enjoy a visit here in complete solitude. Spring remains the best time to visit as summer months become dry and exceptionally hot.
Great for a quick visit
We enjoy Griffith Quarry Park when looking for some early afternoon solitude or a midday work break. The short drive from most points in Rocklin and Roseville make it ideal for a quick visit.
Griffith Quarry Park Museum is only open on weekends from noon to 4:00, so plan accordingly if your wish to take time out for a brief local history lesson.
Local Hiking
- Hiking Avery’s Pond Trail in Placer County among best spring hikes
- Auburn Hiking: Black Hole of Calcutta Falls offers stroller-friendly family outing
- Hiking Yankee Jims Indian Creek Trail: Treacherous beauty in Placer County
- Magnolia Ranch Trailhead Scenic Hiking Abounds
- Cronan Ranch Hike offers Cool Down on the American River
- Hiking Lincoln: Wilson Park to Coyote Pond Park
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)