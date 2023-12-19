Annual designer purse fundraiser January 24 at the Blue Goose

Loomis, Calif. – The Soroptimist International (SI) of Loomis Basin will host the popular It’s in the Bag designer purse fundraiser on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Blue Goose Event Center, 3550 Taylor Rd., Loomis.

The annual designer purse fundraiser on January 24 will raise funds to invest in dreams by providing education awards, offering career planning and empowering women and girls through education projects.

Businesses and supporters can invest in dreams as a Purse Event Sponsor for $2000, Bar Sponsor for $1000, Designer Purse Table Sponsor for $1000 and Table Sponsor for $650. These all include eight tickets, promotion and other benefits. Other Supporting Soroptimist Sponsorships are $250-$500. Contact Chris Hebard-Summers at 916-652-0404 to be a sponsor.

Tickets

It’s in the Bag event tickets are $50 and can be purchased from Soroptimist members, online or at Hebard Insurance Solutions located at 3837 Taylor Road, Loomis using cash, check or Venmo. Tickets include dinner, bottled water, table games and door prizes. Alcoholic beverages will be sold separately. At the event, attendees can purchase tickets to participate in drawings for designer purses. Find more event ticket purchasing information.

Funds raised support the Loomis Soroptimist club in giving out Soroptimist Live Your Dream awards for single mothers going back to school, as well as education awards for Del Oro High School girls and grants for K-8 teachers. The club also offers the Soroptimist International Dream It, Be It career exploration program at Confluence High School West in Loomis. The club funds teachers for the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. Center, hosts educational forums on topics like human trafficking, and supports community projects impacting women and girls.

Blue Goose Event Center

Soroptimist Loomis Basin

To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com and find Soroptimist Loomis Basin @SILoomis on Facebook and Instagram. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in Loomis. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is a 501(c)(3) organization.